Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 12,164 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 608,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 15,487.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after buying an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Forward Air by 755.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

