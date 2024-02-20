Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,040 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

