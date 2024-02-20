Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 24,502 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RadNet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,825.17 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

