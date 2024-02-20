Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 35,902 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 177,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SIX opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

