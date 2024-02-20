Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 76,790 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

