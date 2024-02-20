Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,975 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,957,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,037,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,212 in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

