Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

