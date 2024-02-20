Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

