Comparing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.04 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.50 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.53 $15.55 million $0.17 87.47

Analyst Recommendations

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KLDiscovery and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kanzhun beats KLDiscovery on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

