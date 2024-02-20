Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.