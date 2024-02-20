Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRK. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.