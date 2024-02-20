CONMED (CNMD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CONMED (NYSE: CNMD) recently:

2/1/2024 – CONMED had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CONMED had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CONMED had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – CONMED had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNMD opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 490,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

