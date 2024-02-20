Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Up 0.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,796.33 and last traded at $2,750.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,741.12.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,613.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,200.82.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

