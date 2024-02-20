Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $561.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,516,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,257,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.