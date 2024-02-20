Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

