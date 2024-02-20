Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

CFR opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

