Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

