Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

