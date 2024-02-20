Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Shares Down 1.8%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 137,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Dalrada Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

