DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

DVA stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $128.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

