Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DKL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $209,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

