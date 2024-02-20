Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

