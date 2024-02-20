Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
