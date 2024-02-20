Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.22 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
