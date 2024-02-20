Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,522 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,626,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.63.

NYSE AMN opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

