Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Entegris by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

ENTG stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

