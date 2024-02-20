Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,948,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,321,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 508,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 559,395 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

RCI opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.