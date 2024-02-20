Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,948,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,321,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 508,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 559,395 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RCI opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
