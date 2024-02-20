Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.80 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

FNF stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

