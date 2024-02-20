Deutsche Bank AG Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

