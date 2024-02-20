Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.03 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,874 shares of company stock worth $2,577,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

QSR opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

