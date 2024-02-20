Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,870 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RadNet were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,825.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

Insider Activity at RadNet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDNT

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.