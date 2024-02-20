Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DVN stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

