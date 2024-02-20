Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Down 0.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Diageo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

