Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 544.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

