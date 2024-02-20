Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of DYNT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.44.
About Dynatronics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.