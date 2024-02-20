Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

