Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.38. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

