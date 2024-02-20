Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.15. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

