Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $67.90.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

