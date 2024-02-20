Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

