Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Electromed Price Performance

NYSE ELMD opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

