Element Fleet Management (EFN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.
Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.3 %
EFN stock opened at C$22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.95. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$23.27.
Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.86.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
