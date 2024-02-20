Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Up 3%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.71. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THQQF

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.