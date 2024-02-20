EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $252.92 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $255.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

