EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

EMKR stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 181.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 269,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.