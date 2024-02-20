EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMKR stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
