Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12). Approximately 3,707,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,449,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Empire Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of £56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Empire Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shaun Bunn purchased 100,000 shares of Empire Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,591.29). Corporate insiders own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.