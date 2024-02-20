Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Energous stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Get Energous alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Stories

