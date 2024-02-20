Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.