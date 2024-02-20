Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.