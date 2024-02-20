Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ETR opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
